Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin reaches final at FISU World University Games

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin finished the distance 100m in butterfly in 52.34sec in the preliminary round qualifying for the final at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Eight athletes are to vie in the men's 100m butterfly final at the tournament to take place at the Dong’an Lake aquatic center.

Swimmer Adilbek Mussin is the national record holder in the 100m butterfly race with a result of 51.68sec.