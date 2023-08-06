EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 06 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin reaches final at FISU World University Games

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin finished the distance 100m in butterfly in 52.34sec in the preliminary round qualifying for the final at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Eight athletes are to vie in the men's 100m butterfly final at the tournament to take place at the Dong’an Lake aquatic center.

    Swimmer Adilbek Mussin is the national record holder in the 100m butterfly race with a result of 51.68sec.


    Tags:
    Swimming Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!