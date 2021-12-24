Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin resets 2 national records

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s swimmer Adilbek Mussin broke two national records of Kazakhstan at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships in the United Arab Emirates bringing together 943 athletes from 183 countries, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Adilbek finished 18th in the 200m butterfly with a time of 1:54.4, surpassing his previous best by 2.27 seconds and 24th in the 100m butterfly clocking 51.23, thus breaking his previous record by 0.27 sec.

Another Kazakhstani Alexander Varkin came 42nd in the 50m freestyle with a time of 0:22.40 and 61st in the 100m freestyle with a result of 0:50.52 at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships.

Adelaida Pchelintseva was put 33rd after finishing the 50m breaststroke in 31.73 seconds and 35th in the 100m breaststroke (01:11.31).