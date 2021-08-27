Kazakhstani swimmer advanced to Tokyo Paralympics final

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-athlete Aliya Rakhimbekova made it to the final of the swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani Rakhimbekova reached the Women’s 100m Backstroke- S12 Final of the Tokyo Paralympic Games to take place today.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.