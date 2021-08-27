EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:28, 27 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani swimmer advanced to Tokyo Paralympics final

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-athlete Aliya Rakhimbekova made it to the final of the swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani Rakhimbekova reached the Women’s 100m Backstroke- S12 Final of the Tokyo Paralympic Games to take place today.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Paralympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!