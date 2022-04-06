Kazakhstani swimmer earns 2022 FINA World Championships berth

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Ksenia Ignatova captured a berth for the upcoming 19th FINA World Championships set to be held this summer between 18 June and 3 July in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Saran-born Ignatova had an impressive run at the 2022 Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Aktobe which brought together 415 swimmers from all corners of the country. Ignatova alone scooped six medals at the event – two gold, one silver and three bronze medals. This result granted her a berth at the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championship.

In total, Ignatova and her Karaganda-based team took home three gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.