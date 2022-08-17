EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:07, 17 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani swimmers take home 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

    None
    None
    KONYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s swimmers grabbed three medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakh female swimming squad was third to finish in the 4×100m freestyle final claiming bronze.

    Kazakhstan’s Adelaida Pchelintseva took home bronze in the 100m breaststroke race.

    Swimmer Xenia Ignatova of Kazakhstan also hauled bronze in the 50m backstroke event.



    Photo: olympic.kz



    Tags:
    Swimming Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!