Kazakhstani swimmers take home 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s swimmers grabbed three medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh female swimming squad was third to finish in the 4×100m freestyle final claiming bronze.

Kazakhstan’s Adelaida Pchelintseva took home bronze in the 100m breaststroke race.

Swimmer Xenia Ignatova of Kazakhstan also hauled bronze in the 50m backstroke event.





Photo: olympic.kz







