    15:35, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani taekwondo athlete secures Paris 2024 Olympics berth

    sport
    Photo: Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation

    Batrykhan Toleugali has earned Kazakhstan a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the victory at the World Taekwondo Asian Qualification Tournament, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Batrykhan Toleugali was outperformed his opponent Ali Mabrouk Almabrouk from Saudi Arabia in the 80kg men’s event at the tournament in Tai'an, China.

    Earlier, the 17-year-old Kazakhstani defeated Akshay Hooda of India.

    On day two of the tournament, Kazakhstani Samirkhan Ababakirov (58kg), Mariya Sevostyanova (57kg) and Zhansel Deniz (67kg) are to vie for the Olympic Games berths.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
