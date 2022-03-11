EN
    18:15, 11 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani taekwondo player claims gold at Asian Taekwondo Federation President's Cup

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's taekwondoka Zhansel Deniz won 73kg gold at the Asian Taekwondo Federation President's Cup taking place in Iran, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The Kazakhstani defeated the Jordanian athlete Rama Aboalrob. Bronze went to Iranian Zahra Kian and Melika Mirhosseini.

    Zhansel sealed a berth in the Asian Taekwondo Championships to take place in South Korea.



