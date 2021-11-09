EN
    17:39, 09 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani taekwondo players win 6 gold and 1 silver medals at int’l tournament in Pakistan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh taekwondo squad finished first overall at the 2021 COAS Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championships took place in Islamabad, Pakistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

    Kazakhstani taekwondo players won six gold and one silver medals at the G-1 class taekwondo event.

    Kazakhstan’s Aidana Yedilbayeva (46kg), Nurai Baurzhanova (49kg), Zhadyra Khairullina (62kg), Nurai Khusainova (67kg), Dzhansel Deniz (73kg), and Aigul Yelubai (over 73kg) claimed gold at the 2021 COAS Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championships.

    Diana Absenova (62kg) settled for a silver medal.


    Kazakhstan Sport
