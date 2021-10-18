EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:20, 18 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioner grabs gold at tournament in Montenegro

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s taekwondo practitioner Dzhansel Deniz claimed a golden medal at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Dzhansel won over the Turkish taekwondo practitioner 2:0 with the golden point in the extra round in the 73kg Final at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021.

    The G-1 class tournament brought together over 200 athletes from diffrenet parts of the world.


    Tags:
    Sport Taekwondo
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!