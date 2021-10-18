Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioner grabs gold at tournament in Montenegro

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s taekwondo practitioner Dzhansel Deniz claimed a golden medal at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Dzhansel won over the Turkish taekwondo practitioner 2:0 with the golden point in the extra round in the 73kg Final at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021.

The G-1 class tournament brought together over 200 athletes from diffrenet parts of the world.