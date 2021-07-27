Kazakhstani taekwondoist Deniz off to good start at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhansel Deniz of Kazakhstan had a good start in the taekwondo competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

In the first round of the women’s 67kg taekwondo event the Kazakhstani beat the athlete from Uzbekistan 10-9.

Notably, Kazakhstani Ruslan Zhaparov is to take on his first opponent German Alexander Bachmann at the Olympics.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.