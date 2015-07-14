Kazakhstani talent stuns International Song Contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen of Kazakhstan was crowned as the winner of the International Song Contest Slavonic Bazaar 2015 in Vitebsk, Belarus.

From Day 1 of the contest the Kazakh crooner was the most compelling participant and the front-runner. His rendition of the Russian hit song "Opyat metel" (A Blizzard Again) and French "Sos d'un terrien en detress" stunned both the jury and the audience. In total, he scored 175 points, more than any other participant of the contest. The Kazakhstani talent received a $20,000 prize and the grand prix of the contest. Valeria Gribusova of Belarus won the 1st prize ($15,000). Bulgarian Nikolay Manolov received the 2nd prize ($10,000). Ukraine's entry Anitt (Ana Tverdostup) and Georgia's Sofi shared the 3rd prize ($5,000 apiece). The 24th International Song Contest Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk brought together singers from 21 countries. We wholeheartedly congratulate Dimash on his well-deserved victory and wish him further success!