Kazakhstani Taniyeva clinches silver at World Cup series 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elzhana Taniyeva won silver scoring 30.900 points in the ribbon routine finals at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup series in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform quotes the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation's Instagram account.

Takhmina Ikromova of Uzbekistan was the best in the individual ribbon finals, while Barbara Domingos of Brazil rounded out the top three.

Earlier, Taniyeva finished third at the FIG Grand Prix Marbella 2023 in Spain to grab bronze.