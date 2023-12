GOMEL. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Tatyana Neroznak swept two gold medals following the Open Cup 2020 tournament held in Gomel, Belarus.

As the National Olympic Committee press service informed, Neroznak competed in women’s 1,500m and 3,000m run events. At the 1,500m distance she finished in 4 minutes 24.83 seconds and in the 3,000m distance her result was 9:45.27.