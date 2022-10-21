EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:10, 21 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani teachers to attend Future English Online Teacher Community program

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «1,200 English language teachers of Kazakhstan will master their skills under the Future English Online Teacher Community international project,» academic work department director at Orleu national advanced training centre Yerzhan Tleubergov said.

    The Orleu centre together with the British Council train English language teachers as part of the Future English Online Teacher Community program which is introduced in six countries of the world.

    The training started on October 17 and will run until December 23. The project provides a 11-week long distance learning courses for English language teachers free of charge. The project is called to help teachers improve their competences in teaching English.


    Photo: ourreg.ru




    Tags:
    Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!