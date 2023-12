NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina have preserved their respective spots in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakh Zarina Diyas rose one spot up to №78 of the rankings. Anna Danilina skyrocketed 34 spots up to №309.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the WTA rankings. She is followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova and Japanese Naomi Osaka.