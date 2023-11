ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the Bangkok Open 2016 in Thailand by eliminating a Portuguese tennis player, Sports.kz reports.

The third-seeded Popko snatched a three-set victory against Gastao Elias 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

In the second-round match Popko will vie against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov who defeated his compatriot Ilya Ivashka in the opening round.