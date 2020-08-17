Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko loses Prague Open 1st round

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko lost the first round of the Advantage Cars Prague Open taking place in Prague, the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

In the three hour and three minutes round, Kazakhstani Popko lost to British tennis player Jay Clarke – 6:7, 6:3, 3:6.

The Prague Open is a tennis tournament held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The tournament is part of the ATP Challenger Tour since 1996.