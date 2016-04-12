18:51, 12 April 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani tennis player Golubev suffers early defeat in Italy
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of ATP's Open Citta Della Disfida in Barletta, Italy with the prize fund of €42,500.
Golubev was toppled by top-seed Rogerio Silva Dutra of Brazil in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
It is worth mentioning that the Brazilian beat Golubev earlier this year in the first round of Napoli Challenger 6-1, 6-0.
In the next round Dutra will face the winner of Argentinian Maximo Gonzalez vs. Italian Federico Gaio first-round match.
The tournament is scheduled to run until April 17, 2016.
Source: ATP