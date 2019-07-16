Kazakhstani tennis player loses at the start of President’s Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev lost in the opening round of the President’s Cup in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opener Golubev was stunned by Israeli Edan Leshem in straight sets 6-7, 4-6.

The tournament which is due to run until July 21 brought together tennis players from 25 countries, including the tennis players from the Top 100.

Kazakhstan is represented by Alexander Nedovyesov, Denis Yevseyev, Dostanbek Tashbulatov, Dariya Ditkovskaya and more.

The prize fund of the President’s Cup totals $215,000.