Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin to skip Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Mikhail Kukushkin, he will not be able to compete at the Olympic Games due to injury.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio because of the injury sustained at Wimbledon. However, I will work hard to be ready for the US Open and the Davis Cup," he wrote on Instagram.

Mikhail Kukushkin is the top player of Kazakhstan in the ATP rankings occupying the 51st place.