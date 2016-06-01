Kazakhstani tennis player Nedovyesov advances in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the second round of the ATP's Franken Challenge in Furth, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match Nedovyesov routed German wildcard Maximilian Marterer in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.



Nedovyesov will next face the fourth-seeded Jan Lennard Struff from Germany. Struff stunned Argentinian Facundo Arguello 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.



The total financial commitment amounts to €42,500.