Kazakhstani tennis player on top at Istanbul Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Nedovesov became triumphant at the Istanbul Challenger in men's doubles.

As Sports.kz informs, Russian tennis player Andrei Kuznetsov and Alexander Nedovesov from Kazakhstan faced Russian Andrei Zaitsev and Georgian Alexander Metreveli in the finals of the Istanbul Challenger in men's doubles. The final score was 6:2, 5:7, 10:8.

The victory allowed Kuznetsov and Nedovsov to earn 4650 US dollars and 90 points.