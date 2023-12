NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has propelled into the second round of the Citi Open in Washington, United States with the prize fund of $1.8 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №72 Bublik eliminated American Bradley Klahn 7-6, 6-3 in the opening round.

In the next round Bublik will face another American Frances Tiafoe.