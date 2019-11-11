EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 11 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis player reaches career-high in WTA rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has reached the highest spot in the WTA rankings in her career, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Rybakina climbed one spot up to №36 in the updated WTA rankings. Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva retained the 34th spot. Likewise, Zarina Diyas is ranked 78th, preserving her last week’s result.

    Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the rankings of the best female tennis players in the world. She is followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova and Japanese Naomi Osaka, ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!