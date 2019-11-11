Kazakhstani tennis player reaches career-high in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has reached the highest spot in the WTA rankings in her career, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina climbed one spot up to №36 in the updated WTA rankings. Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva retained the 34th spot. Likewise, Zarina Diyas is ranked 78th, preserving her last week’s result.

Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the rankings of the best female tennis players in the world. She is followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova and Japanese Naomi Osaka, ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.