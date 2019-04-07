EN
    13:56, 07 April 2019

    Kazakhstani tennis player reaches final of Monterrey Challenger

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik made it into the final of the Monterrey Challenger as part of ATP Challenger Tour, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the semifinal match of the tournament in Mexico, Bublik played vs. Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. scoring 2-6, 6-2, 7-6, Alexander Bublik defeated the American tennis player.

    In the final, which will be held tomorrow, April 8, the Kazakhstani tennis player will face Ecuadorian Emilio Gómez.

