Kazakhstani tennis player reaches ITF Turkey doubles final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin reached the final of men's doubles at the M15 Antalya ITF Futures in Turkey, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the semifinal, Grigoriy in tandem with Turkish player Sarp Agabigun defeated Georgia's Aleksandre Metreveli and Zura Tkemaladze with a score of 6-4, 6-1.



In the final match, Lomakin and Agabigun lost to Russian-Ukrainian duo Mikhail Korovin / Oleg Prikhodko with the score of 3-6, 7-5, 5-10.