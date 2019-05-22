EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:53, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis player reaches ITF Turkey doubles final

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin reached the final of men's doubles at the M15 Antalya ITF Futures in Turkey, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    In the semifinal, Grigoriy in tandem with Turkish player Sarp Agabigun defeated Georgia's Aleksandre Metreveli and Zura Tkemaladze with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

    In the final match, Lomakin and Agabigun lost to Russian-Ukrainian duo Mikhail Korovin / Oleg Prikhodko with the score of 3-6, 7-5, 5-10.

    Sport Tennis
