NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Timofei Skatov of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinal of the ITF tournament in Spain M25 Denia with the prize fund of $25,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second round 8th-seeded Skatov crashed qualifier Alberto Barroso Campos 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

In the quarterfinal match he will face wildcard Pablo Llamas Ruiz of Spain.