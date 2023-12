NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin paired with John Millman of Australia defeated Szymon Walków of Poland and Andrea Vavassori of Italy 6-4, 1-6, 13-11 in the first round of the Nottingham Challenger doubles, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Fernando Verdasco of Spain in the 1/8 final of the Nottingham Challenger singles.