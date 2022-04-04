Kazakhstani tennis player rises to career-high ranking in ATP men’s doubles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev has climbed to the career-high ranking in the updated ATP men’s doubles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golubev rose one spot up to number 24 of the updated ATP men’s doubles rankings this week. Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov also moved one spot up to number 62. Unlike Golubev and Nedovyesov, Alexander Bublik slid one spot down to number 67.

As for men’s singles ranking, the 24-year-old Bublik lost four spots and landed number 37. Mikhail Kukushkin fell to number 160. Dmitry Popko, on the contrary, improved his standing by climbing 6 spots up to number 169.

Serb Novak Djokovic remains the top tennis player in the world. He is followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev placed 2nd and 3rd in the world.