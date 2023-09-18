Kazakhstani tennis player up in WTA Singles Rankings

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan landed the 5th spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, on the contrary, climbed seven spots rising to №81.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka retained her top spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Ranked 2nd and 3rd in the WTA Singles Rankings are Pole Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff, respectively.

American Jessica Pegula elbowed aside former №4 Elena Rybakina to take the fourth spot.

Katerina Siniakova rose three spots up to top the Women’s Doubles Rankings. She is followed by American Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff who previously dominated the rankings.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina moved one spot up to №32 in the Women’s Doubles Rankings, while Elena Rybakina slid three spots down to №115. Putintseva skyrocketed from №697 to №323 after losing in her maiden women’s doubles final of the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships 2023 in Osaka, Japan.

Promising Kazakhstani tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva improved her standing in the rankings by seven spots, rising to №149.