Kazakhstani tennis player wins 2018 Fed Cup Heart Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva won the 2018 Fed Cup Heart Award, Kazinform cites the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

Having outcompeted Japan's Kurumi Nara in the final vote, Yulia Putintseva became the winner of Asia/Oceania Zone Group I Heart Award.

Since 2009, the award has been presented to those tennis players who represented their country with distinction, demonstrated exceptional courage on court and outstanding commitment to the team during the Fed Cup events.

In addition to Yulia Putintseva, Kristina Mladenovic of France, Olga Danilović of Serbia, and Montserrat González of Paraguay also received the 2018 Fed Cup Heart Award.

It is worth mentioning that the last year's award was handed to another Kazakhstani athlete, Galina Voskoboeva.