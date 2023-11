ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shevdova and Hungarian tennis player Timea Babos advanced to the finals of Wimbledon-2016 in women's doubles beating American Raquel Atawo and Abigail Spears - 6:4, 6:2, Sports.kz informs.

Shvedova and Babos will face either the Williams sisters or German Julia Görges and Czech Karolina Pliskova.