Kazakhstani tennis players advance at ATP Tour Challenger events in Czech Republic and Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Dmitry Popko and Denis Yevseyev advanced to the second round of ATP Tour Challenger tournaments in the Czech Republic and Italy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Dmitry Popko was off to a good start at the Prosperita Open. He was victorious over Sebastian Ofner of Austria 7-6, (7-5), 3-6, 6-4. The match lasted for almost 2.5 hours.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Alessandro Giannessi of Italy 7-6 (7-5), 3-2 in the first round of the ATP Rome 1 Challenger event.

Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov lost to Jack Draper 2-6, 1-6 at the singles tennis tournament in Italy.