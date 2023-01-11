Kazakhstani tennis players expected to play in Australian Open main draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The list of the players of the main draw of the 2023 Australian Open was released, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

All leaders of Kazakhstan’s national tennis team, namely Elena Rybakina, Alexander Bublik, and Yulia Putintseva, are set to play in the main draw.

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov and Mikhail Kukushkin are expected to play in the main draw of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year if they are successful in their respective second qualifying matches.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev paired with Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Alexander Bublik together with Aussie John-Patrick Smith, Anna Danilina and Indian Sania Mirza, Elena Rybakina and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, as well as Yulia Putintseva and American Sofia Kenin are set to play in the main doubles draw.

Photo: ktf.kz