    12:13, 22 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis players face tough Tokyo Olympics draw

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have learnt their draws in the men’s singles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles events at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Alexander Bublik will face world number 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin will take on Argentinian Federico Coria.

    In the men’s doubles event Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev will clash with French duo Gael Monfis and Jeremy Chardy.

    Kazakhstan’s highest ranked female tennis player Elena Rybakina will face Aussie Samantha Stosur in the opening round of the women’s singles event. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will play against Argentinian Nadia Podoroska. Yaroslava Shvedova and Zarina Diyas are to take on Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia and Czech Barbora Krejcikova, respectively.

    Tennis events within the Tokyo Olympics will kick off on July 24 and the finals are expected to be played on July 31 and August 1.


