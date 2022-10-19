EN
    19:47, 19 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis players fail at start of doubles tournament in Stockholm

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani duo Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev lost at the ATP 250 indoor hard-court tennis tournament in Sweden, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev were defeated by Mexican Santiago González and Argentinian Andrés Molteni 3-6, 6-3, 7-10 in the 1/18 finals of the Stockholm Open. The match lasted for one hour and 32 minutes.

    During the match, Nedovyesov and Golubev fired one ace, made no double fault, and won six points and three games in a row.



    Photo: sports.kz



