EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:21, 20 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis players improve standing in WTA, ATP Singles Rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have learned their updated Singles Rankings after the ATP and WTA released the updated versions of the rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan remains the highest ranked tennis player in the country at 21st spot of the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva retained the 33rd spot in the updated rankings. Unlike her compatriots, Zarina Diyas slid to N°200 of the updated WTA Singles Rankings.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost two spots and moved down to N°39. Mikhail Kukushkin, in his turn, climbed one spot up to N°160. Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan are placed 198th and 225th, respectively.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!