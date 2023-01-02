EN
    Kazakhstani tennis players learn their ATP rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has issued its first singles and doubles rankings in 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Spanish Carlos Alcaraz ranks first in the updated ATP singles ranking. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second. The third place belongs to Casper Ruud of Norway.

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik retained his 37th spot. Timofeu Skatov is put 142nd and Mikhail Kukushkin 188th in the ranking.

    Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski, and American Rajeev Ram.

    Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Andrey Golubev (47th), and Alexandr Nedovyesov (50th). Alexander Bublik is ranked 170th.


    Photo: olympic.kz


