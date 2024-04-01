Kazakhstani tennis players learn their spots in updated ATP rankings

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest rankings in singles and doubles, Kazinform Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik has retained his 18th spot in the updated ATP Singles Rankings. Alexander Shevchenko climbed two spots up to rank 56th. Mikhail Kukushkin remains 134th, Denis Yevseyev - 182nd (up two spots), Beibit Zhukayev - 201st, Dmitry Popko - 240th, and Timofey Skatov - 277th.

As for doubles, Alexander Nedovyesov ranks 44th and Andrey Golubev – 68th.