EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:39, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis players learn their spots in updated ATP rankings

    sport
    Photo: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest rankings in singles and doubles, Kazinform Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik has retained his 18th spot in the updated ATP Singles Rankings. Alexander Shevchenko climbed two spots up to rank 56th. Mikhail Kukushkin remains 134th, Denis Yevseyev - 182nd (up two spots), Beibit Zhukayev - 201st, Dmitry Popko - 240th, and Timofey Skatov - 277th.

    As for doubles, Alexander Nedovyesov ranks 44th and Andrey Golubev – 68th.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!