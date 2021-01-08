EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:40, 08 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis players lose doubles match in Abu Dhabi

    None
    None
    ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Elena Rybakina faced defeat in the first doubles round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakh duo lost to the pair of American Hayley Carter and Brazilian Luisa Stefani in two sets 3:6, 3:6. The Kazakhstanis made three double faults, fired one ace, and saved two break points out of five.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!