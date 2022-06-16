EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:44, 16 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tennis players reach quarterfinal of doubles tournament in US

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani duo Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev defeated American Alexander Richards and Avery Zavala 6-2, 6-4 at the ITF doubles tournament in Wichita, Kansas State, USA, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Beibit beat Joshua Lapadat of Canada 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Wichita Tennis Open singles. He is to take on Noah Schachter of US in the tournament's next round.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated American Joshua Sheehy 6-4, 6-4 and will face off against Ryan Shane in the second round.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!