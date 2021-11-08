Kazakhstani tennis players set personal bests in ATP doubles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four Kazakhstani tennis players have achieved their personal bests in the updated ATP Doubles Ranking, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik retained his 36th spot, whereas Dmitry Popko moved up to rank 170th and Mikhail Kukushkin was down 10 spots to 187th i n the ATP Singles Ranking.

As for the ATP Doubles Ranking, four Kazakhstanis reached their personal bests with Andrey Golubev rising up 3 spots to 25th, Bublik being up 4 spots to rank 47th, Aleksandr Nebovyesov now ranking 72nd after moving up 3 spots, and Kukushkin rising to 127th – plus five spots.