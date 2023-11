ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboyeva lost the first set of their match to Belgian Yanina Wickmayer and Kirsten Flipkens 1:6 in women's doubles, and then retired from the match, Sports.kz informs.

As it was informed, earlier Y. Shvedova lost to Japanese Misaki Doi in the first round of women's singles - 3:6, 4:6.