Kazakhstani tenor became Knight of Order of the Star of Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's leading solo performer of Astana Opera Theatre Medet Chotabayev has become the Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy for strengthening of cultural relations and promotion of the Italian language.

This is Italy's highest award for foreigners. It has existed for more than 50 years and Medet is the first Kazakhstan citizen who has had such an honor, Kazinform refers to the press service of the theatre.



Medet Chotabayev has recently come back from Bratislava where he acted the part of Alfred in Giuseppe Verdi's Traviata on the stage of the Slovak National Theatre. Having performed in so many countries Medet always gets special feelings when he acts on stage in homeland and in Italy - the country close to his heart. He studied at the Academy named after Renata Tebaldi and Mario del Monaco (Pesaro, Italy). Italian audience is fond of the Kazakhstani tenor. He is recognized in the Italian streets, he is asked for autographs, Italians come to his performances with their families.

"It was a big surprise to learn that I've been chosen for such a great award. I am so happy to know that people see and value what I do. I have been performing a lot in Italy and I feel comfortable in this country. I am always glad to receive invitations from the Italian Embassy to take part in concerts. Recently my Italian colleagues and I have had music evenings in Astana and Almaty. Their violin, alto and piano performances were magical, and the mandolin play was especially masterful. The music of this instrument in combination with vocal created a fabulous effect. The audience felt truly like in Italy. I am always happy to support the projects organized by the Italian Embassy. I think this will also make the relations between our countries closer," Medet Chotabayev said.



It should be noted the award of the Order of the Star of Italy is presented only to the Italian citizens living abroad and foreigners for the special merits in the development of friendship relations and cooperation between Italy and other countries.

The award is bestowed by the President at the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs after consultations with the Council of the Order. The Council consists of four members chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.



This year the President of the Italian Republic also presented the awards to Lucia Beltrami (University Teacher of Italian in Almaty) and Gian Carlo Olivieri (entrepreneur and former Honorary Vice-Consul of Italy in Aksay).

Earlier this high award was given to such famous persons as Vladimir Spivakov, Yurii Temirkanov, Lev Dodin, Kseniya Rappoport and many others.