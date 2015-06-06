Kazakhstani theaters to promote EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani theaters and other cultural facilities will promote EXPO 2017 event, Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said on Saturday.

"Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gave specific instructions as regards the promotion of the upcoming exhibition. The ministry should ‘take care' of the image of this grandiose event," Minister Mukhamediuly said at the first session of the arts councils in Astana. In his words, all cultural facilities across Kazakhstan should be involved in this process. "Not only Astana Opera and Ballet Theater and other top-ranking theaters in Kazakhstan should promote the exhibition. Every Kazakhstani theater and cultural facility should help and share their ideas on how to do that," he told participants of the session.