Kazakhstani ticket agencies failed to meet EXPO-2017 requirements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM None of the domestic ticket agencies meet the requirements set by Astana EXPO-2017 Company. Russia's Kassir.ru was announced an official ticket retailer for EXPO-2017.

“The official ticket agency was selected by means of an open contest on our website. One of the main requirements was an experience of participation in large international projects. Kassir.ru has its representative offices in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine and in Baltic States. The company participated also in Summer Olympic Games in London and is involved in Brazil Olympics. Kassir.ru fully conforms to all the requirements,” Acting Director of the Department for Commercialization Rada Islamova said at a briefing today.

Meanwhile, Astana EXPO-2017 Company uses every chance to attract local producers of goods and services. Thus, in the past 9 years, the company has entered into deals with 254 domestic producers. The cost of agreements makes 35 bln tenge.

“Unfortunately, we could not find any Kazakhstan-based ticket agency which would met our high requirements. The main condition was to possess the status of an international agency,” Director of the PR Department Sergey Kuyanov said.