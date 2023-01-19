EN
    15:40, 19 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Toikova starts out strong at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Moldir Toikova of Kazakhstan started out strong at the 2023 ASBC U22 Men's and Women's Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok defeating Mariel Talandrata of the Philippines in the first bout in the women’s 50 kg weight category by unanimous decision.

    She knocked her down in Round 1, Sports.kz reads.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani Anel Kudaibergen lost to Uzbek Farzona Fozilova in the women’s 48 kg bout in the first round.

    Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai took on Kyrgyz boxer Anvarzhan Khodzhiyev in the -48kg weight category on the first day of the tournament and won by the anonymous decision of the judges.

    Another Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan defeated Uzbek boxing champion Mirzabek Mirzakhalilov in the -57kg weight class.

    The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

    Photo: ochigava.com
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
