Kazakhstani Tolepbergen Baisakalov hailed as best actor at film festival in Los Angeles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famed Kazakhstani actor Tolepbergen Baisakalov won the Best Actor award in the film Fire by Aizhan Kassymbek at the Asian World film festival in Los Angeles, Kazinform has learnt from the Instagram account of the film’s producer Diana Ashimova.

The film with Tolik (played by Tolepbergen Baisakalov) in the main role is about the head of the big family who struggles to make a life in the huge megapolis and feed his family.

The film Fire premiered worldwide at the Busan International Film Festival. Last week, actor Tolepbergen Baisakalov won the Best Actor award of the Sochi film festival.

The Asian World film festival (AWFF) took place for the seventh time this year with the participation of 30 films from more than 20 countries.