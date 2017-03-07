Kazakhstani tourist companies to partake in ITB Berlin-2017 intl exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From March 8 to 13, Berlin will host the largest international exhibition of tourism - ITB Berlin-2017. The stand of Kazakhstan at the exhibition will be presented by 20 tourist companies, including Turan Asia, Asia Discovery, Akzhol Travel, Explore Central Asia, Arnai tours, Compass, International Travel Plus, Nata Worldwide travel and others, as well as Kazzhol and Otyrar hotel complexes. The official delegation includes Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport K. Ualiev, Director of the Tourism Industry Department M. Igaliev, Chief of the Department for Inbound and Outbound Tourism Development Zh.Kazkenova as well as the representatives of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and LLP Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the representatives of the regional tourist offices, Astana Convention Bureau and JSC Astana-EXPO will take part in the exhibition. The intensive program of the exhibition includes many activities: workshops, sections on business travel, hospitality and marketing, Internet technologies in tourism etc.

The 6th Forum for Tour Operators on the Great Silk Road according to the program of the World Tourism Organization, which will be held within the framework of the exhibition on the 9th of March may also become a target event for the Kazakhstan tourist market. Atameken Chamber has planned a number of meetings for ensuring mutually beneficial cooperation, expansion of tourist links and exchanging of experience on topical tourism issues.



Source: palata.kz

