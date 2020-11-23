Kazakhstani tourist tests positive for COVID-19 in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tourist has tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Egypt, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Representative of Nefer tour tourist agency Ibragim Elatar confirmed one of the Kazakhstani tourists who were supposed to leave Egypt for Kazakhstan had tested positive for COVID-19.

«One of the tourists who was supposed to leave Sharm el-Sheikh for Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19 during while taking a PCR test. The male patient has a symptom-free case. He was placed into a quarantine facility where his condition is monitored by healthcare workers,» Elatar told Kazinform correspondent.

Elatar added that all accommodation and food expenses of the man are covered by insurance. After the man fully recovers from the coronavirus infection, he will return to Kazakhstan.