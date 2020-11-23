EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:14, 23 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tourist tests positive for COVID-19 in Egypt

    None
    None
    SHARM EL-SHEIKH. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tourist has tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Egypt, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Representative of Nefer tour tourist agency Ibragim Elatar confirmed one of the Kazakhstani tourists who were supposed to leave Egypt for Kazakhstan had tested positive for COVID-19.

    «One of the tourists who was supposed to leave Sharm el-Sheikh for Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19 during while taking a PCR test. The male patient has a symptom-free case. He was placed into a quarantine facility where his condition is monitored by healthcare workers,» Elatar told Kazinform correspondent.

    Elatar added that all accommodation and food expenses of the man are covered by insurance. After the man fully recovers from the coronavirus infection, he will return to Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!